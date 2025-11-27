Is the Pixel 10 Pro XL Worth It?

The Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google’s latest flagship smartphone, entered the market with high expectations. Positioned as a premium device, it was anticipated to deliver innovative features and a seamless user experience. However, despite its branding and price, the Pixel 10 Pro XL struggles to stand out in a competitive market. With only incremental upgrades, design compromises, and underwhelming performance, it fails to justify its premium status. For those seeking a flagship smartphone, the Pixel 10 Pro XL may not be the most compelling choice. The video below from Sam Beckman gives us a detailed look at the handset.

Design: Premium Aesthetic, Practical Flaws

The Pixel 10 Pro XL attempts to exude sophistication with its glossy side rails and sleek design. While visually appealing, these features come with notable drawbacks. The glossy finish, though stylish, makes the phone slippery and prone to fingerprints, detracting from its usability. This design choice feels impractical for daily use, especially when compared to the more ergonomic and durable build of the Pixel 9a, a more affordable alternative. In a market where competitors successfully balance aesthetics with functionality, the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s design feels like a missed opportunity to deliver a truly premium experience.

Battery Life: Incremental Improvements, Limited Impact

Battery life remains a critical consideration for smartphone users, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL introduces modest upgrades in this area. It features a larger battery capacity and faster charging capabilities, including G2 magnetic charging. However, these enhancements fail to deliver significant real-world benefits. Despite the larger battery, the Pixel 10 Pro XL barely outlasts the base Pixel 10 during daily use. For a flagship device, users expect reliable all-day performance, but the Pixel 10 Pro XL struggles to meet this standard, leaving users questioning its value as a premium option.

Display: Brightness Without Practicality

The Pixel 10 Pro XL’s display features high peak brightness, a feature that initially seems promising. However, its real-world performance is hindered by the absence of an anti-reflective coating, which significantly impacts visibility in bright environments. Outdoor use becomes challenging, as glare and reflections reduce the screen’s usability. While the display represents a technical upgrade, it offers minimal improvement over previous models or competing devices. For a flagship smartphone, this lack of practicality in display performance is a notable shortcoming.

Haptics and Biometrics: No Longer a Standout

Google’s Pixel devices were once celebrated for their exceptional haptics and biometrics, but the Pixel 10 Pro XL no longer stands out in these areas. The haptic feedback is solid but fails to surpass the competition, as other brands have caught up in delivering a comparable experience. Similarly, the fingerprint sensor is inconsistent, often feeling slow and unreliable compared to other flagship devices. While the inclusion of face unlock adds convenience, it is not exclusive to the Pro model, further diminishing its appeal as a premium feature. These shortcomings highlight the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s struggle to maintain its edge in a competitive market.

Performance: Lacking Flagship-Level Power

Performance is a critical factor for any flagship smartphone, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL falls short in this regard. Despite Google’s emphasis on AI-driven optimization, the device struggles with basic tasks. UI responsiveness is inconsistent, and app loading times are slower than expected for a premium device. Noticeable lag and dropped frames detract from the overall user experience, making the phone feel more like a mid-range device. At its price point, users expect seamless performance, but the Pixel 10 Pro XL fails to deliver the power and efficiency required to compete with other flagship smartphones.

Software: Minimal Differentiation

The software experience on the Pixel 10 Pro XL offers little to differentiate it from the base Pixel 10. While features like theme packs and Quick Share for cross-platform file sharing are welcome additions, they do not provide enough value to justify the Pro model’s higher price. Customization options remain limited, and the lack of meaningful software enhancements makes the Pixel 10 Pro XL feel redundant. For users seeking a unique or enhanced software experience, the Pro model fails to deliver anything beyond what is already available on the base model.

Cameras: Losing Its Competitive Edge

The Pixel lineup has long been synonymous with exceptional camera performance, but the Pixel 10 Pro XL struggles to maintain this reputation. The inclusion of a telephoto lens, once a defining feature of the Pro models, is now available on the base Pixel 10, reducing its exclusivity. While the camera system delivers solid results, it no longer stands out in a market where competitors offer superior options at similar price points. For photography enthusiasts, the Pixel 10 Pro XL no longer feels like the go-to choice, as its camera capabilities fail to justify its premium status.

Value Proposition: Better Options Elsewhere

When assessing the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s value, it becomes clear that better options exist within Google’s own lineup and among competitors. The base Pixel 10 offers nearly identical performance at a lower price, while the Pixel 9a provides exceptional value for budget-conscious buyers. Meanwhile, flagship devices from other brands deliver superior performance, design, and features for the same or even lower cost. In this crowded landscape, the Pixel 10 Pro XL struggles to justify its premium pricing, making it a less attractive option for consumers seeking the best combination of performance and value.

Source & Image Credit: Sam Beckman



