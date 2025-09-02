Is the Pixel 10 Pro XL Worth It?

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL represents a significant step forward in smartphone innovation, blending AI-driven features, an innovative camera system, and powerful hardware upgrades. While its design maintains a sense of familiarity, the device introduces notable changes, such as the removal of the physical SIM card slot and the exclusion of a charger in the box—decisions that are likely to generate mixed reactions. Let’s explore the key aspects of the Pixel 10 Pro XL in detail in a new video from Zollotech

Design and Build: Familiar Yet Evolving

The Pixel 10 Pro XL continues Google’s tradition of premium design, featuring a polished aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, ensuring durability and resistance to scratches. With an IP68 rating, the device is well-protected against dust and water, making it suitable for a variety of environments. It is available in four elegant color options—Obsidian, Porcelain, Jade, and Moonstone—each adding a touch of sophistication.

However, the transition to an eSIM-only setup eliminates the physical SIM card slot, which could pose challenges for users who frequently switch SIM cards or travel internationally. Additionally, while the overall dimensions and weight are similar to its predecessor, minor design adjustments mean users will need to invest in new cases tailored to this model.

Display: A Visual Powerhouse

The Pixel 10 Pro XL features a 6.88-inch LTPO OLED display, which stands out as one of its most impressive features. With a resolution of 1344×2920 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, the screen delivers exceptionally smooth visuals and sharp detail. Its peak brightness of 3300 nits ensures excellent visibility, even in direct sunlight, making it ideal for outdoor use.

Supporting 24-bit color depth and over 16 million colors, the display is perfect for media consumption, gaming, and professional-grade photo editing. Whether you’re streaming videos or editing high-resolution images, the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s display offers an immersive and vibrant experience.

Performance: AI-Powered Efficiency

At the core of the Pixel 10 Pro XL is the Tensor G5 chip, engineered to handle demanding tasks with ease. Paired with the Titan M2 co-processor, the device offers enhanced security and seamless multitasking. With 16GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB, the phone caters to both casual users and professionals requiring ample storage for apps, files, and media.

Running on Android 16, the Pixel 10 Pro XL introduces innovative features like Magic Q, an AI assistant designed for contextual tasks, and Gemini AI, which enhances multitasking and personalization. These tools not only improve productivity but also make the device more intuitive to use, adapting to your habits and preferences.

Battery and Charging: Long-Lasting, But Missing a Charger

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is equipped with a 5200mAh battery, offering up to 24 hours of usage or an impressive 100 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode. It supports 45W fast charging, allowing the battery to reach 70% in just 30 minutes, and 25W Pixel Snap wireless charging, providing flexibility for users who prefer wireless solutions.

However, the absence of a charger in the box may inconvenience users, particularly those upgrading from older devices. The Pixel Snap charger, sold separately, lacks a power adapter, adding to the overall cost. These omissions could detract from the otherwise premium experience, especially for users expecting a complete out-of-the-box setup.

Camera System: Redefining Smartphone Photography

The Pixel 10 Pro XL’s camera system is a standout feature, designed to elevate smartphone photography to new heights. The rear camera setup includes:

A 50MP wide lens for capturing sharp and detailed images.

for capturing sharp and detailed images. A 48MP ultrawide lens for expansive landscape shots.

for expansive landscape shots. A 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 100x ProRes zoom for distant subjects.

The device supports 8K video recording at 30fps, delivering professional-grade video quality. On the front, a 42MP ultrawide lens with a 103° field of view ensures group selfies and video calls are captured with clarity. New software features like Magic Editor, Best Take, and Camera Coach further enhance the photography experience, making it easier to achieve professional-quality results with minimal effort.

AI and Software Features: Smarter Than Ever

AI integration is central to the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s functionality. Magic Q provides contextual assistance for calls, messages, and app navigation, while Daily Hub curates personalized content directly on your home screen. Productivity tools such as Pixel Journal and Notebook LM help users stay organized, offering features like note-taking and task management.

Safety remains a priority, with features like car crash detection and satellite SOS, ensuring peace of mind during emergencies. These AI-driven tools not only enhance usability but also make the Pixel 10 Pro XL a reliable companion for everyday life.

Connectivity: Future-Proof Technology

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is equipped with the latest connectivity options, ensuring compatibility with emerging technologies. Key features include:

Wi-Fi 7 for faster and more stable internet connections.

for faster and more stable internet connections. Bluetooth 6 for improved device pairing and audio quality.

for improved device pairing and audio quality. Ultra-wideband (UWB) for precise location tracking and enhanced device interactions.

for precise location tracking and enhanced device interactions. Thread networking for seamless integration with smart home ecosystems.

These advanced connectivity options position the Pixel 10 Pro XL as a future-ready device, capable of adapting to evolving wireless communication standards and smart home technologies.

Audio and Accessories: Enhancements and Trade-Offs

The Pixel 10 Pro XL delivers clear and loud audio through its speakers, though some users may notice slightly harsher treble tones compared to competitors. While the overall audio quality is comparable to flagship devices like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, discerning listeners might detect subtle differences in tonal balance during music playback or calls.

Google offers a range of accessories to complement the Pixel 10 Pro XL, including:

The Pixel Snap charger ($69.99), features a detachable puck but no power adapter.

($69.99), features a detachable puck but no power adapter. Matching cases ($49.99) dare esigned to protect the device while maintaining its aesthetic appeal.

While these accessories enhance the overall experience, the additional costs may deter some users, particularly those expecting more included in the base package.

Performance Benchmarks and Drawbacks

In performance benchmarks, the Pixel 10 Pro XL scored 2261 (single-core) and 5928 (multi-core) on Geekbench. While these results are slightly lower than competitors like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the device excels in multitasking and gaming, offering a smooth and responsive user experience.

However, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is not without its drawbacks:

The removal of the physical SIM card slot may inconvenience frequent travelers or users who switch SIMs regularly.

may inconvenience frequent travelers or users who switch SIMs regularly. The lack of a charger in the box adds extra cost and hassle for users.

adds extra cost and hassle for users. The Pixel Snap charger’s magnetic strength is slightly weaker than Apple’s MagSafe, which could affect usability.

Despite these limitations, the Pixel 10 Pro XL remains a compelling choice for users seeking a premium smartphone with advanced features. Whether these trade-offs align with your priorities will depend on your specific needs and expectations.

