Is Apple’s $40 MagSafe iPhone Charger Worth It? (Video)

Have you ever found yourself tangled in a web of iPhone charger cables, wondering if there’s a better way to power up your iPhone? Well, the age of wireless charging is upon us, and it’s time to untangle the cords and explore the options available. If you’re curious about the effectiveness of Apple’s $40 MagSafe charger compared to other contenders in the market, you’re in the right place.

Let’s dive into a detailed comparison from Max Tech between three leading wireless iPhone chargers: Apple’s MagSafe, the emerging Qi2, and a standard 7.5W charger. Our focus will be on their charging capabilities, efficiency, cost, and overall performance.

Charging Speed Test:

Imagine you have an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and it’s completely out of juice. You might wonder which charger gets it up and running the fastest. In a recent test, three identical phones were charged from zero using these three chargers. The MagSafe charger showed a bit of a slow start but was the first to bring the phone back to life. The Qi2 charger was not far behind, while the 7.5W charger trailed significantly.

Efficiency in the First 15 Minutes:

You will be pleased to know that both the MagSafe and Qi2 chargers demonstrated superior charging efficiency in the first 15 minutes compared to the 7.5W charger. Although the Qi2 charger had a slight edge in speed, it’s a close call.

Handling the Heat:

If you are wondering how these chargers fare in heat management, there’s an interesting twist. Despite its bulkier design, which was expected to dissipate heat effectively, the Qi2 transferred more heat to the phone than the MagSafe and the 7.5W charger.

Cost and Build Quality:

When it comes to cost, the Qi2 charger sits comfortably between the pricier MagSafe and the budget-friendly 7.5W charger. In terms of build, both the MagSafe and Qi2 are crafted from metal, offering a more premium feel than the plastic 7.5W charger. Additionally, the sleeker design and shorter cable of the MagSafe charger might appeal to those who prefer a minimalist setup.

Full Cycle Performance:

As the charging cycle progresses, an intriguing pattern emerges. The MagSafe charger gradually catches up with the Qi2, with both reaching the 100% mark around the same time. Meanwhile, the 7.5W charger remains significantly behind. Notably, the MagSafe excels in coolness and efficiency, keeping the heat at bay.

Overall Verdict:

After considering all factors, it appears that the Qi2 charger offers a reasonable balance between cost and performance for an iPhone charger. However, the MagSafe charger stands out in terms of its efficient heat management and overall charging efficiency. Although the 7.5W charger might tempt you with its low price, its slow charging speed and inadequate heat management make it a less desirable option.

