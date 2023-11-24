iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Battery Test (Video)

Apple has four models in this year’s iPhone range, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. We have already seen various battery tests against other manufacturers and now we have another battery test.

The video below from Phone Buff tests all four models of the iPhone 15 side by side for battery life, lets find out how the four models in this years iPhone range compare on battery life.

The iPhone 15 series was put through a phone call test, simulating a 1-hour call. Remarkably, only the standard iPhone 15 showed a slight battery drop to 98%, while the Pro, Plus, and Pro Max models impressively maintained 100% battery life.

The email test, focusing on screen power consumption, highlighted the advantages of the Pro models’ lower refresh rate capabilities (down to 10 Hz), demonstrating their efficiency in power usage during screen-on tasks.

In a YouTube playback scenario, the Pro models, despite their advanced features and lower refresh rate capabilities, did not significantly outperform the standard models, an unexpected outcome.

Finally, in an app cycle test, the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max and 15 Plus models impressed with their endurance, with the Pro Max model outlasting the 15 Plus. Overall, the battery test of the iPhone 15 series reveals a mixed bag of results. Generally, the larger models outperform the smaller ones, with notable exceptions. The iPhone 15 Pro, in particular, underperformed in several tests, an issue that may be addressed in future software updates. These findings are crucial for consumers looking to make informed decisions about which model best suits their needs.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff



