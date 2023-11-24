Apple Airpods Max 2 headphones coming in 2024

Apple launched its AirPods Max in 2020 and now it appears that their successor, the AirPods Max 2 will be launching next year. The second-generation AirPods Max will be getting a range of upgrades over the current model.

This will include an updated design and some updated hardware, this will include USB-C which will replace the lightning ports on the Airpods Max, this is something that Apple did this year for their iPhone 15 models and some AirPods models.

The new Apple AirPods Max 2 will also come with Bluetooth 5.2, this is already in the second generation AirPods Pro and all of the models in the iPhone 15 range of smartphones, plus the new Macs that Apple released this year.

As well as some design changes, Apple will release their second-generation AirPods Max in a range of new colors, the current model comes in a choice of Green, Sky Blue, Pink, Silver, and pace Grey. It is not clear as yet what the new colors for the 2024 models will be.

Inside the new headphones will be Apple’s own Silicon chip, the current AirPods Pro uses the new H2 chip, but it is not clear as yet whether this will be used in the new AirPods Max headphones. As soon as we get some more details on the new AirPods Pro, including a release date, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Project 290



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals