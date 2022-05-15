Is an app tracking me on the iPhone? How to find out

Apple offers a feature on the iPhone where you can control what apps are tracking you. You can decide to stop all apps from tracking you or you can choose to allow individual apps to track you.

This feature gives you more control over your privacy on your iPhone with the various apps that you download from Apple’s app store.

Apple has the App Tracking feature turned off by default, you can check your tracking settings on your iPhone from the Privacy setting on your device. To do this go to Settings > Privacy > Tracking, this can be seen in the screenshot below.

As this feature is off by default, if you do not want to be tracked on your device then you do not need to make any changes in the settings. It is worth checking it out though just to make sure that it is turned off on your device.

If you want to allow some apps to track you then you need to toggle the switch for ‘Allow Apps to Request to Track’ to on, as in the screenshot below.

When you open an app with this setting on you will be prompted to allow the app to track you, as you can see above I have denied both Facebook and Instagram from tracking me.

As you block more apps from tracking you they will be added to the list and if you have a specific app that you don’t mind tracking, then you can allow it and it will show up in the list as below.

If you want to turn all apps off completely from tracking you then you just need to toggle the ‘Allow Apps to Request to Track you switch to off, as per the screenshot below.

Apple introduced these features last year when they released iOS 14.5 are designed to make app tracking more transparent and let everyone know when an app is tracking them and also give you the option to stop that app from tracking you. This is just part of Apple’s continued updates to give its users more information on their privacy.

Personally, I think this is a great feature as it gives iPhone and iPad users greater control over their device’s app tracking and also alerts you when you are being tracked by a particular app. Apple also added a range of other new privacy features when it released iOS 15. The current version of the iOS software at the time of writing this article is iOS 15.3.

You can find out more details about app tracking on the Apple iPhone over at Apple’s website, we hope you find this guide helpful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below.

Image Credit: William Hook

