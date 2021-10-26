Iron Harvest Complete Edition officially launches on Xbox and PlayStation

The Iron Harvest Complete Edition has this week landed on the Xbox and PlayStation platform offering a chance for console gamers to enjoy the Iron Harvest dieselpunk mecha real-time strategy video game that launched on PC back in September 2020. The Iron Harvest Complete Edition includes the Rusviet Revolution and the Operation Eagle Addon, granting access to all new adventures in the alternative reality of 1920+.

Features of the Iron Harvest Complete Edition game :

Lead dozens of different unit types into battle, carefully utilize cover and blast entire buildings to shreds. Take your time to come up with a plan which allows for a wide range of tactics, including a stealth approach. Mechs. We got mechs. Lots of them.

Experience an epic overarching story, spanning more than 27 missions over four campaigns.Team-up with a friend and master all campaigns side-by-side in co-op.

Competitive multiplayer with ladders, ranked matches & leagues. Choose from a vast selection of skirmish maps and challenge maps, available to play in singleplayer and coop.

Take to the sky and conquer the world with the introduction of new airship units for all factions. These early flying machines come in different classes, from the agile sky bike to the colossal battleship of the Usonian hero Admiral Mason, traversing any terrain and sending death from above. The bravest of men become Paratroopers who perform dangerous missions behind enemy lines.

“Iron Harvest is a real-time strategy game (RTS) set in the alternate reality of 1920+, just after the end of the Great War. The Game lets you control giant dieselpunk mechs, combining epic singleplayer and coop campaigns as well as skirmishes with intense action on the battlefield for multiplayer fans, Iron Harvest is the classic real-time strategy game fans have been waiting for. Tradition clashes with scientific and technological progress, while Europe is still recovering from the brutal battles of the World War.

Cities are being rebuilt and in the countryside, the era of the Iron Harvest has begun. Farmers are uncovering the remains of the majestic walking machines that had fought on the battlefields of the Great War. In the midst of this chaos, a new threat appears that will put Europe’s very existence at risk. Secret forces are putting everything they can towards destabilization of entire countries, determined to set the world on fire once again and finally seize control. “

