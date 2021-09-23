iQOO Z5 smartphone gets official

iQOO have announced their latest smartphone in China, the iQOO Z5 and the handset comes with a 6.67 inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it also comes with two RAM and storage options.

You can choose from 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of included storage, the device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 44W fast charging and a range of cameras.

The new iQOO Z5 smartphone comes with a 16 megapixel camera on the front designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is an an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The device comes with android 11 and pricing for the handset will start at CNY 1,899 which is about $293 at the current exchange rate. The top model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will retail for CNY 2,299 which is about $355.

As yet there are no details on whether there will be an international version of the IQOO Z5 smartphone, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

