iQOO Neo6 SE smartphone unveiled

iQOO has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the iQOO Neo6 SE, the handset comes with a 6.62 inch AMOLED display.

The display on the handset comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 120H refresh rate.

The new iQOO Neo6 SE is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile processor and it features a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device also comes with a 4700 MAh battery and it features 80w fast charging and a range of cameras, these include a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear of the handset.

On the front of the smartphone, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, there is also a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera.

The iQOO Neo6 SE smartphone will come with Android 12 and it will also feature OriginOS, it will be available in three colors blue, orange, and gradient blue, and pricing for the handset starts at CNY 1,999 which is about $299.

Source GSM Arena

