IQOO Neo 7 headed to India next month

Vivo has announced that the IQOO Neo 7 is launching in India next month, the handset will go on sale in India from the 16t of February, the handset was made official last year.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options.

These include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The device also comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The IQOO Neo 7 smartphone also comes with a 5,000 mAh and it features 120W fast charging, which is designed to charge the handset quickly. It can apparently be charged to 50 percent in just 9 minutes

The device has a range of cameras, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies.

As yet there are no details on how much the new IQOO Neo 7 will retail for in India, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

