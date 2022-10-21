IQOO Neo 7 smartphone gets official

IQOO has launched a new smartphone, the IQOO Neo 7, and the handset comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options.

You can choose 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 120W fast charging, this will charge the handset to 50 percent in just 9 minutes.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device, and on the back of the device, there is three cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The IQOO Neo 7 smartphones will come in a choice of three colors, blue, black and orange and the device will start at CNY 2,699 which is about $373, it will go on sale in China on the 31st of October.

Source GSM Arena



