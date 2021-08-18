iQOO 8 and 8 Pro smartphones unveiled

iQOO has launched its latest smartphone, the iQOO 8 and 8 Pro and the handsets come with slightly different specifications.

The iQOO 8comes with a 6.56 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, the iQOO 8 Pro comes with a larger 6.76 inch curved display that has a QHD resolution.

The 8 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and up to 12GB of Ram, there is also up to 256GB of included storage.

This iQOO 8 comes with a 48 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 13 megapixel portrait camera. On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies. This handset comes with a 4,3500 mAh battery and fast charging.

The iQOO 8 Pro comes with the new Snapdragon 888+ processor and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

This handset also comes with a 50 megapixel main camera, a 48 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 16 megapixel portrait camera. On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. There is also a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

The new Pricing iQOO 8 starts at CNY 3,799 which is about $585 and the larger 8 Pro model starts at CNY 4,999 which is about $770 at the current exchange rate.

