iQOO 120W Ultra-flash charging can charge a smartphone in 15 minutes

IQOO has announced a new fast charging feature which is coming to its future devices, the iQOO 120W Ultra-flash charging which will be able to charge a smartphone with a 4000 mAh battery in just 15 minutes.

This new charging feature can also charge a 4000 mAh battery from 0 to 50 percent in just 5 minutes, which is impressive. It can also charge to 80 percent in just 10 minutes.

The iQOO 120W Ultra-flash charging will be available in a new smartphone which will be launching in August and also in the company’s future smartphones. The video below shows this new charging in action.

As soon as we get some more information on the first smartphone that will be using this new fast charging feature, we will let you guys know.

Source Weibo, Sparrow News

