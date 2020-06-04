LG QHD Ergo IPS monitor $450 with versatile pivot, tilt and swivel stand

LG has introduced a new versatile 27 inch QHD IPS display this week in the form of the QHD Ergo IPS Monitor priced at $450 and offering a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Supporting AMD FreeSync technology the monitor offers USB-C 60 Watt power delivery and comes with an ergonomic stand that can be extended, retracted, swiveled, pivoted, tilted and height adjusted providing an ergonomic viewing position whatever your requirements.

“Upgrade productivity with the IPS Display. At 27″ and 2560×1440 resolution, LG’s QHD IPS Display features realistic, accurate color and enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. Whatever the task, get it done fast.”

“An immersive experience for work, watch and play. LG QHD Monitor expands your view for elevated productivity, all in an easy set-up. The rich, vivid IPS display delivers accurate color at wide angles, along with impressive refresh rates and response times for gaming and fast action.”

– 27″ QHD (2560×1440) IPS

– sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10

– Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp

– Extend/Retract, Swivel, Pivot, Height, Tilt

– AMD FreeSync

– USB Type-C™ (60W Power Delivery)

Source : LG

