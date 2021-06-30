Biscuit upgradable ceramic iPhone wireless charger

Chargers and cables have become an environmental problem since the introduction of the smartphone just over 10 years ago, to the point where Apple no longer includes power supplies in their packaging for their latest iPhone devices. One solution to help reduce the need to upgrade and dispose of older charges is Biscuit a zirconia ceramic, upgradable wireless charger that can be upgraded to “endure generations of technology”.

Featuring a minimalist design the Biscuit iPhone wireless charger is available in three colors, cool grey, panda and graphite. Featuring a 15watt wireless charger the components can easily be removed and upgraded when needed providing a more environmentally friendly alternative to the current Qi wireless chargers on the market.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Biscuit campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Biscuit iPhone wireless charger project watch the promotional video below.

“Biscuit uses a novel anchoring system to fasten the silicone parts. It was designed without adhesives, as they often make repair and disassembly incredibly difficult.”

“Biscuit and its beguiling reflectance. The sunken logotype deboss of the silicone will catch the reflection at different angles. It’s a marvellous sight to behold. CNC machined the blanks are cut, and clamped into a custom tool and precisely machined to shape. Using compression moulding the case is roughly machined, then finely machined, then textured and polished by hand. It takes many hours. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the iPhone wireless charger, jump over to the official Biscuit iPhone upgradable wireless charger crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

