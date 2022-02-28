iPhone WiFi not working. Try these tips to get if fixed

If your iPhone WiFi is not working we have some handy tips in this guide which should help you work out what the issue is and why your device may not be connecting to the WiFi.

There are a number of things that could be causing your iPhone to not connect to a particular Wifi network, this could include software problems with your device and also hardware problems.

It may also include some issues with the WiFi network that you are trying to connect your iPhone to, this guide is designed to help you get these issues resolved.

My iPhone won’t connect to any WiFi, how can I fix it.

If your iPhone will not connect to any WiFi network then the issue is related to your iPhone. There are a number of issues that could be causing this. They could either be related to the software on your device or possibly hardware.

The first thing to check if your WiFi is not working is to make sure your device is not in Airplane mode, this can be done by going to Settings and then making sure that the toggle for Airplane mode is off. Airplane mode automatically turns off both cellular and WiFi, so if this is turned on, then this could be causing an issue.

The second thing that you should do when your iPhone WiFi is not working is to check that it is turned on in the settings on your device. To do this go to Settings > WiFi and then make sure that the toggle next to WiFi is turned on and green.

The next thing that you can try to get your WiFi working on your iPhone is a simple reboot of the device. This can be done by turning the handset on and off.

To turn your iPhone off, press and hold the power button on your device until you see slide to power off, then slide across and your handset will be turned off. Leave your device for about 15 to 20 seconds and then press the power button until you see the Apple logo.

Once your iPhone reboots you can try again to connect to the WiFi network and see if this has fixed the issue with your iPhone.

My iPhone connects to some WiFi networks but not all

Sometimes there may be an issue with a specific WiFi network that is stopping your iPhone WiFi from not working with that network.

You may be able to connect to some WiFi networks but not all, the issue here may not be with your iPhone but that specific network. There are a number of things that you can try to connect to this specific WiFi network.

The first thing to try with one WiFi network that is not working is to toggle the WiFi on and off on your device. This can be done by going to Settings > WiFi and then turning the toggle on and off. You can now try again to connect to that specific network.

If that does not work then you can try deleting that WiFi network from your device. To do this go to Settings > WiFi > select the network from your list, then select ‘i” and Forget This network.

You can then try and connect to this network again and enter the password etc, if this does not work then there may be an issue with this specific WiFi network and not with your iPhone.

If there is an issue with this WiFi network, you can try and reboot the router on the device and see if you can then connect to it.

That has not fixed the issue and I still cannot connect my iPhone to WiFi

If you have tried the above tips and your iPhone will still not connect to WiFi then there may be a hardware issue with your device. You can try taking it to the Apple Store or a third-party repairer to see if there is a possible hardware issue with your iPhone.

We hope that you will find this guide useful and hope that you will be able to get your WiFi issues resolved on your device. You can find out more information about getting WiFi issues resolved over at Apple’s website.

