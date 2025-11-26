iPhone Ultra Foldable Early Look: Two Screens, No Face ID?

Apple is preparing to make a significant impact on the smartphone industry with the highly anticipated iPhone Ultra, a foldable device that merges innovative technology, premium materials, and a sleek design. Scheduled for release in September 2026, this innovative addition to Apple’s lineup is expected to redefine multitasking, performance, and durability. In the video below, AppleTrack gives us a detailed look at the features and advancements that make the iPhone Ultra a potentially fantastic option in the mobile market.

Innovative Design and Engineering

The iPhone Ultra is rumored to feature a foldable, book-style design that distinguishes it from traditional smartphones. At the heart of this design is a liquid metal titanium hinge, engineered to ensure both durability and seamless folding. This hinge, combined with a titanium chassis, is expected to make the device lightweight yet incredibly robust, offering a premium feel without compromising structural integrity.

When unfolded, the iPhone Ultra will reportedly measure just 4.8mm in thickness, making it Apple’s slimmest device to date. This ultra-thin profile not only enhances portability but also aligns with Apple’s commitment to minimalist aesthetics. The initial color options are expected to include black and white, with a polished titanium finish that adds a refined, jewelry-like quality to the device, emphasizing its premium appeal.

Dual-Display Functionality

The iPhone Ultra is set to introduce a dual-display system designed to maximize functionality and user convenience. The outer screen, measuring 5.5 inches, will provide quick access to notifications, calls, and essential tasks, making it ideal for on-the-go use. When unfolded, the inner display will expand to 7.8 inches, delivering a tablet-like experience comparable to an iPad Mini. This larger screen is expected to enhance productivity, entertainment, and multitasking capabilities.

A standout feature of the inner display is the under-display selfie camera, which eliminates the need for a visible notch or hole-punch. This innovation ensures an uninterrupted viewing experience, making the device particularly appealing for media consumption and gaming.

Advanced Camera Capabilities

The iPhone Ultra is rumored to feature a sophisticated camera system that caters to photography enthusiasts and casual users alike. The rear camera setup is expected to include dual 48MP lenses, comprising one wide and one ultra-wide lens. This configuration is designed to capture sharp, detailed images in a variety of lighting conditions, ensuring versatility for both professional and everyday photography.

On the front, the device will reportedly include two selfie cameras, one of which will be integrated under the display. This under-display camera not only enhances the device’s sleek design but also provides a futuristic aesthetic. These advancements in camera technology are likely to set a new standard for mobile photography.

Performance and Battery Innovations

The iPhone Ultra is expected to house Apple’s largest battery to date, with a capacity estimated between 5400mAh and 5800mAh. This high-density battery is designed to support extended usage, even with the power demands of a foldable display. Users can anticipate all-day battery life, making the device suitable for both work and leisure.

At the core of the iPhone Ultra will be the A20 chip, built on a new 2nm process. This processor is projected to deliver a 15% performance boost and a 30% improvement in power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the A19 chip. Additionally, the device will feature the C2 modem, which enhances 5G connectivity by supporting both sub-6GHz and millimeter wave frequencies. This ensures faster, more reliable internet speeds, even in densely populated areas.

Enhanced Multitasking and Features

The larger inner display of the iPhone Ultra will enable advanced multitasking capabilities, allowing users to run two apps side-by-side. This feature is particularly beneficial for productivity tasks, such as editing documents while participating in video calls or managing spreadsheets alongside web browsing. The foldable design is expected to transform how users interact with their devices, offering a more versatile and efficient experience.

In a notable design shift, the iPhone Ultra is rumored to replace Face ID with Touch ID, integrated into the power button. This change is likely a response to the space constraints of the foldable design, while also providing a secure and convenient unlocking method.

Pricing and Market Position

The iPhone Ultra is anticipated to be Apple’s most expensive smartphone to date, with a price range between $1,800 and $2,500. This premium pricing reflects the advanced technology, materials, and engineering that have gone into its development. Despite its high cost, the device is expected to appeal to tech enthusiasts, professionals, and early adopters who value innovation and performance.

The iPhone Ultra is slated to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026, marking Apple’s official entry into the foldable phone market. This release is expected to generate significant interest and set a new benchmark for what foldable smartphones can achieve.

Shaping the Future of Mobile Technology

The iPhone Ultra represents a bold step forward for Apple, combining state-of-the-art technology, premium craftsmanship, and innovative design. Its foldable form factor, dual-display setup, and advanced multitasking capabilities are poised to redefine the smartphone experience. While its high price may limit accessibility for some, the iPhone Ultra underscores Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology. As the foldable phone market continues to evolve, the iPhone Ultra is likely to serve as a benchmark for future innovations, solidifying Apple’s position as a leader in the industry.

Source & Image Credit: AppleTrack



