iPhone SE 4 could look like this, the iPhone XR

It looks like we may have some details on the new 2023 iPhone SE 4, the handset will apparently be exactly the same as the iPhone XR.

According to Jon Prosser, the new iPhone SE 4 will basically be a rebranded iPhone XR, which would make a decent entry-level iPhone.

As a reminder, the iPhone XR came with a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels and the device comes with an Apple A12 Bionic processor.

The handset also features a 7-megapixel front-facing camera and a 12-megapixel rear camera and it was av available with 3GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage.

It is not clear as yet whether Apple will have the exact same specifications in the new 2023 iPhone SE as the original iPhone XR, it could possibly come with slightly different storage options.

The new iPhone SE should launch sometime in early 2023, the iPhone SE 3 launched back in March, so we could see the new model next March.

The next iPhone that Apple will be launching is the iPhone 14, these handsets are coming in September and Apple will announce them on the 7th of September. There will be four models in the range, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Source Jon Prosser, Mac Rumors

