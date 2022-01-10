iPhone SE 3 expected in March or April

We have heard lots of rumors about the new 2022 iPhone SE 3 smartphone, the handset is coming early this year, we previously heard it would be some time in the first quarter.

According to a recent report by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, we can expect the new iPhone SE 3 in either March or April. The news came from his Power On newsletter, you can see what he had to say about the device below.

What should we expect? Probably a new iPhone SE, at least. It was at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020 that Apple ushered in the current iPhone SE. With its network speeds capping out at 4G LTE levels and its processor running 2019’s A13 chip speeds, it’s due for an upgrade with 5G and new internals. Look for the design to be about the same as the iPhone 8 era look of the current model, however. – Mark Gurman – Bloomberg



As we heard previously the design of the new iPhone SE will apparently stay the same as the current model, it will get some hardware upgrades and this will include the Apple A16 Bionic processor and also 5G.

We can also expect it to come with more RAM than the current models and also get upgraded cameras, as soon as we get some more information about the handset, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals