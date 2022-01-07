Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



2022 iPhone SE to feature same design and 5G

By

2022 iPhone SE

We have been hearing rumors about the new 2022 iPhone SE for some time, the device is expected sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

We previously heard that Apple may change the design of the device, apparently, this has been pushed back and this year iPhone SE will have the same design as the current model.

The news comes in a tweet from leaker Dylandkt who has revealed that Apple will continue with their existing design for this year.

So it looks like we may have to wait a couple more years for the iPhone SE to get a new design, this year’s model will get a range of updated specifications.

It is expected to be powered by the same Apple A15 Bionic processor that Apple uses in its iPhone 13 range of smartphones. The handset will come with a 4.7 inch display and it will get some updated cameras and more. We are expecting Apple to launch it before the end of quarter one, probably some time in March.

Source Dylan, MacRumors

Filed Under: Apple, Apple iPhone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets