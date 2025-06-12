iPhone 17: Will ProMotion Finally Come to the Base Model?

Apple’s ProMotion technology, celebrated for its adaptive refresh rate, has been a defining feature of the iPhone Pro lineup for years. As speculation grows around the upcoming iPhone 17 series, a pivotal question arises: will the base model finally adopt ProMotion? Such a move could significantly enhance the user experience, improve gaming performance, and potentially signal a shift in Apple’s product strategy. The video below from SaranByte gives us more details on what Apple has planned.

What Is ProMotion Technology?

ProMotion is Apple’s advanced display technology that dynamically adjusts the screen’s refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz. This capability delivers a smoother and more responsive display experience while optimizing energy efficiency. Its benefits are evident across various use cases:

Smoother Navigation: Scrolling through web pages or navigating apps feels fluid and seamless.

Scrolling through web pages or navigating apps feels fluid and seamless. Battery Optimization: During static activities like reading, the refresh rate lowers to conserve power.

During static activities like reading, the refresh rate lowers to conserve power. Enhanced Performance: Gaming and high-frame-rate video playback benefit from sharper visuals and reduced motion blur.

By tailoring the refresh rate to the content being displayed, ProMotion balances performance with energy efficiency, making it a highly desirable feature for both tech enthusiasts and everyday users.

Where Is ProMotion Available Today?

Currently, ProMotion is reserved for Apple’s Pro models, such as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. This exclusivity has been a deliberate strategy to distinguish the Pro lineup as the pinnacle of Apple’s innovation. By limiting ProMotion to premium devices, Apple has created a clear divide between its Pro and non-Pro models, encouraging users to upgrade for access to advanced features.

This strategy has proven effective in maintaining the Pro models’ appeal as high-end devices. However, as Apple continues to refine its product offerings, the question remains whether ProMotion will eventually trickle down to the base models, as seen with other features like OLED displays.

Will the iPhone 17 Base Model Break the Pattern?

The possibility of ProMotion being included in the base iPhone 17 has sparked widespread debate. Historically, Apple has introduced premium features to its non-Pro models over time. For instance, OLED displays, once exclusive to the Pro lineup, are now standard across all iPhone models. If ProMotion follows this trajectory, it could mark a significant shift in Apple’s approach to product differentiation.

However, such a move could blur the lines between Pro and non-Pro models, potentially diminishing the perceived value of the Pro lineup. Apple’s decision will likely hinge on its ability to balance innovation with maintaining a clear product hierarchy. The inclusion of ProMotion in the base iPhone 17 could attract a broader audience, but it also risks undermining the exclusivity that has long defined the Pro series.

How ProMotion Could Enhance Everyday Use

For the average user, ProMotion offers tangible improvements in how the device feels and performs. Its adaptive refresh rate enhances several key aspects of the user experience:

Fluid Interface: Everyday tasks like scrolling through social media or switching between apps become noticeably smoother and more responsive.

Everyday tasks like scrolling through social media or switching between apps become noticeably smoother and more responsive. Improved Gaming: Higher refresh rates reduce motion blur, delivering a more immersive experience, especially in fast-paced games.

Higher refresh rates reduce motion blur, delivering a more immersive experience, especially in fast-paced games. Better Media Viewing: Watching videos or streaming content feels more engaging, with sharper visuals and seamless transitions.

By extending ProMotion to the base iPhone 17, Apple could elevate the overall user experience for a wider audience. This would make advanced display technology more accessible, potentially setting a new standard for smartphone displays in the mid-range market.

Gaming and Media: A Closer Look

ProMotion’s advantages are particularly pronounced in gaming and media consumption. For gamers, the ability to achieve refresh rates of up to 120Hz ensures smoother gameplay and faster response times, which are critical for competitive or action-heavy games. This feature enhances the overall gaming experience, making it more immersive and enjoyable.

Similarly, media enthusiasts would benefit from the enhanced clarity and fluidity ProMotion provides. High-definition videos, photo galleries, and streaming content appear sharper and more vibrant, with transitions that feel natural and seamless. These improvements could make the base iPhone 17 a more attractive option for users who prioritize performance in gaming and media consumption.

What Does This Mean for Apple’s Market Strategy?

The potential inclusion of ProMotion in the base iPhone 17 reflects broader implications for Apple’s market strategy. On one hand, adding this feature could make the base model more competitive, appealing to a wider audience in an increasingly crowded smartphone market. On the other hand, it risks diluting the exclusivity of the Pro models, which have traditionally been marketed as the ultimate expression of Apple’s technological capabilities.

Apple’s challenge lies in striking the right balance. Expanding ProMotion’s availability could attract new customers and enhance the appeal of the base model, but it must be done without compromising the Pro lineup’s premium positioning. This decision will likely be influenced by market trends, consumer demand, and Apple’s long-term vision for its product ecosystem.

Whether ProMotion becomes a standard feature or remains exclusive to the Pro models, its role in shaping the future of the iPhone series cannot be understated. As Apple continues to evolve its product lineup, the inclusion of ProMotion in the base iPhone 17 could represent a pivotal moment in the company’s ongoing effort to balance innovation with market segmentation.

Source & Image Credit: SaranByte



