2020 iPad Pro gets reviewed, can it replace a MacBook (Video)

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro has been available for about a month, the device costs the same as a MacBook Air, but can it replace one.

Aaron from Zollotech gives us a good look at the new iPad Pro and its range of features, lets find out if this device can replace a MacBook.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video when used with the new Magic Keyboard it can be used to perform many of the tasks that you would use a MacBook for.

The iPad Pro costs $999 for the 11 inch model and $1099 for the 12.9 inch model, the Magic Keyboard costs $299 for the 11 inch model and $349 for the 12.9 inch model. Apple’s MacBook Air starts at $999, so the iPad Pro is actually more expensive when paired with the Apple keyboard.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals