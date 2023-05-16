iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to feature periscope camera

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are coming later this year, next year Apple will launch the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max handsets and now we have some details on the new Pro models.

The news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max handsets will come with new periscope cameras and also slightly larger displays than the iPhone 15 Pro model, more details are below.

The display size of the iPhone 16 Pro will be slightly larger than the iPhone 14/15 Pro’s 6.1″, allowing the 16 Pro to equip with a periscope camera thanks to larger internal space. It’s expected that iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pro will have periscopes (vs. only Pro Max among the 15 series). Cowell will likely be the CCM supplier for the iPhone 16 periscope in 2024.

The CCM ASP of the periscope is approximately 6–8 times that of the iPhone front AF CCM, which will help Cowell to increase its revenue significantly.

We will probably have to wait until September or October 2024 to see the new iPhone 16 lineup. Apple will be launching its new iPhone 15 range this year and these handsets are expected in September. There will be four new models this year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Source Medium, MacRumors



