iPhone 15 Pro Max to have thinnest smartphone bezels

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will apparently come with the thinnest bezels on a smartphone. The current thinnest bezel on a smartphone belongs to the Xiaomi 13.

Apple is planning to have the thinnest bezels to date on this year’s flagship iPhone 15, the news comes in a tweet from Ice Universe, you can see the tweet below.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.（S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm） pic.twitter.com/9TBrVCGSCo — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 17, 2023

All four models of the iPhone 15 will apparently be curved around the edges of the display, although the standard models will not have as thin displays as the Pro models.

Apple will differentiate between the standard iPhone 15 models and the iPhone 15 Pro models, we have heard that they are expected to come with different processors, and cameras and now they will also feature slightly different bezels in terms of thickness.

This years iPhone range will include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the handsets will get a range of upgrades over the current iPhone 14 Pro range. We are expecting this year’s new iPhones to be made official in September along with a new Apple Watch, as soon as we get some more details on the handsets, we will let you know.

Source Ice Universe, MacRumors





