iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating tested (Video)

There have been a number of reports of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets overheating when charging and also under certain conditions, Apple has responded to the issue and has said that the problem is related to software and not hardware, they have also said that it will be fixed in a software update.

various reports have suggested that the overheating could be due to the new titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro models and now we have a video that tests this theory out from Unbox Therapy.

The video below tests out a number of iPhone and a Samsung device to see how hot the handsets get, included in the test is the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and 14 Pro Max running iOS 17, an iPhone 14 Pro Max running iOS 16, there is also a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra running Android, let’s find out what differences in heat these devices have.

The phones in the test are charged using 20W and 65W power bricks and the temperature of all of the handsets is tested using a thermal imaging camera and a handheld temperature gauge.

As we can see from the video when the handsets are charged the iPhones appear to be hotter than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra when charged, but there appear to be no major differences between the new titanium iPhones to the aluminum iPhones, this would suggests that the problem is indeed related to software as Apple has suggested. When applications are run in the background the handsets get hotter as you would expect.

We are expecting Apple to release a software update soon to fix the overheating issues on the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max smartphones, as soon as we get some details on when this update will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy



