iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 5 Pro Max compared (Video)

The new iPhone 15 range launched last week, there are four models in the range, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max and now we get to see all four handsets side by side.

The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at Apple’s four new iPhones in a range of different colors, these include the new natural titanium and blue titanium colors and the new yellow and blue in the iPhone 15 models.

It is interesting to see all four versions of the new iPhone 15 side by side, the four handsets come with different specifications, the standard models come with a 6.1 in ch and 6.7-inch display and they feature the Apple A16 Bionic processor and 6GB of RAM.

The Pro models also come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, although these models are powered by the new Apple A17 Bionic processor and both handsets come with 8GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Pricing for the new iPhone 15 starts at $799 and the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899, the new iPhone 15 Pro ist slightly more expensive at $999 and the top model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most expensive handset in the range at $1,199.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals