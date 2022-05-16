iPhone 14 Pro Max design revealed on video

Apple will launch four new iPhone models later this year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Now we get to find out more details about the design of the top model of this year’s new iPhone in a video from Unbox Therapy.

The video below gives us a look at the design of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone, the video features a mockup of what the handset will look like.

As we can see from the video, on this mockup of the iPhone 14 Pro Max there is no notch, instead, there will be a punch hole style camera. This will apparently be only on the Pro models of the iPhone 14, the standard models are rumored to still come with the notch.

All of this year’s iPhone models will continue to use the Lightning port, and next year’s models are rumored to switch to USB-C.

We have also heard that Apple may use slightly different processors in this year’s iPhones, the iPhone 14 models are rumored to come with the Apple A15 Bionic processor and the iPhone 114 Pro models are rumored to come with the new Apple A16 Bionic processor. It is not clear how accurate this rumor is as Apple normally uses the same processor in all of its new models.

Wen is expecting the new iPhone 14 lineup to be made official sometime in September, we are also expecting to see a new Apple Watch at the same time and some new AirPods.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

