iPhone 14 Pro gets Crash Detection tested (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro come with some great new features, they also come with some interesting and useful features, one of which is called Crash Detection.

The Crash Detection feature on the new iPhone is designed to work when you have been in a car crash, it can then give you help if you need it.

If the iPhone detects a crash then it gives you an alert on the iPhone’s screen which says “It looks like you have been in a crash”, if you do not respond then it will automatically call the emergency services.

The video below from TechRax tests out the Crash Detection feature on the iPhone 14 Pro, let’s find out how it works.

As we can see from the video the feature worked in the first crash with the iPhone being able to detect the crash and it then starts to count down from 10 to give you time to respond, if you do not respond it calls the emergency services.

This is a great feature that Apple has added to the iPhone and it could end up saving someone’s life if they are in a car crash in the future and are unable to move and call the emergency services on their own.

Source & Image Credit: TechRax



