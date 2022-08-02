iPhone 14 Pro always on display revealed by Xcode 14 Beta

Apple will release a number of new iPhones this year, the top model will be the iPhone 14 Pro, the device is rumored to come with an always-on display.

Now it looks like the new iPhone 14 always on display has been confirmed by the Xcode 14 beta, this was discovered by developer Steve Moser, who revealed the details on Twitter.

A preview of the rumored iPhone 14 Pro ‘Always on Display’ feature might have been leaked by Xcode 14 beta 4 Simulator. Attached are the first two frames of a video of waking the sim. The first image (Always on Display mode) removes texture from the whale image in the widget 🧵 https://t.co/YDsTmuHotb pic.twitter.com/jPYDGh7m6k — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) August 1, 2022

As we can see from the picture above it shows an always on display, there are suggestions that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will be the only handsets to feature this display.

It would appear that when the always on display is on and the handset is locked, it will remove certain elements from the on screen widgets on the new iPhones. It certainly looks interesting from the photos and we are looking forward to finding out more details about all of the new iPhone 14 models that are coming this year.

We are expecting to see four new iPhones from Apple this year, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max and the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The new handsets are expected to launch sometime in September and they will come with the new iOS 16 software.

Source Steve Moser, MacRumors

