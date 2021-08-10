iPhone 13 will come with a Portrait Video Mode and more

The new iPhone 13 range of smartphones will get various updates over the iPhone 12, this will include some major new features for the camera and also new cameras over the current model.

Now we have some details on some of the new camera features coming to the iPhone 13, one of them will be a new Portrait Video Mode.

There will also be a new high quality format for recording video that will be called ProRes, this will apparently offer some new pro video features.

Another new feature coming to the cameras with the iPhone 13 is a new range of filters that are designed to improve the colors and also the look of photos and more.

The news of these new features come from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has revealed that Apple will use their new camera features as one of the main selling points for the new iPhone line up.

As well as new cameras the handsets will come with the new Apple A15 Bionic processor, this will be faster and more efficient than the A14. Apple are expected to also use larger batteries in the new iPhone which combined with the more efficient processor will offer improved battery life over the iPhone 12. The handsets will also feature faster 25W charging.

Apple are expected to launch four new iPhones this year, the iPhone 13, 13 Mini plus two Pro models, the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. All four devices are expected to be made official next month and they will also launch at the same time as the Apple Watch Series 7.

Source Bloomberg

