iPhone 13 A5 Bionic chip orders exceed 100 million

We previously heard that Apple had increased its orders of iPhone 13 handsets from its suppliers ahead of September launch. Previously we heard that Apple had ordered 90 million units of the handset from its manufacturing partners.

According to a recent report Apple has now ordered 100 million units of their new Apple A15 Bionic processor for this years iPhones.

Apple is expecting higher demand than normal for this years iPhones over the iPhone 12, according to previous reports, Apple ordered around 75 million units of the iPhone 12 before launch.

We are expecting four models of the new iPhone this year , the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max and they will get a number of design changes over the current range.

This will include a smaller notch on the front of the handset and also get a number of upgrades on the cameras and more. The ultrawide cameras on the new iPhone 13 will apparently come with auto focus and the Pro models of the handsets are expected to come with LiDAR.

As well as new processors we can also expect more RAM than the current iPhones and the handsets will also get a number of other updates. This will include the new iOS 15 software which is currently in beta.

