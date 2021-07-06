iPhone 13 Mini will be made by Pegatron for Apple

There will be four models of the iPhone this year, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

We recently saw some dummies of the new iPhones and this revealed details about the handsets design, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini will get a different camera setup to the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini. The layout of the cameras is switching from vertical to diagonal.

According to a recent report, the new iPhone 13 Mini will be made by Oegatron for Apple, the news comes in a report from Digitimes.

Pegatron has obtained orders for the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone model, as well as a portion of orders for another upcoming ‌iPhone‌ model that will feature a 6.1-inch display, according to market sources.

They will apparently make another iPhone 13 for Apple, the 6.1 inch version, it is not clear as yet on whether this will be the iPhone 13 or 13 Pro.

Rumors suggest that this is the last year we will see the Mini version of the iPhone, according to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there will be two 6.1 inch iPhones and two 6.7 inch iPhones for next years handsets.

This years iPhones will be powered by the new Apple A51 processor and will get some camera upgrades and more. We are expecting them to launch some time in September along with the new Apple Watch Series 8.

