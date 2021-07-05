iPhone 13 design shown off on video

We have already seen some photos of dummy units of the iPhone 13 range and now we get to see the handsets on video.

These dummy units give us an idea of what the design will be like on this years iPhone 13 range of smartphones, there will apparently be four handsets this year. These will include the 13 and 13 Mini, the 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max.

As we can see from the video the iPhone 13 design has been changed slightly over the iPhone 12 handsets. The camera setup is different on the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, the cameras were vertical on the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, they are now setup in a vertical design, although there are still two cameras..

We heard recently that the ultrawide camera on the new iPhones would come with auto focus and there is also expected to be more camera updates.

This years iPhone 13 range are expected to come with a smaller notch than the iPhone 12, the handsets will also come with the new apple A15 and they may also get some more RAM than last years models.

Another thing that will get an upgrade in 2021 iPhone range is the batteries, all four handsets are expected to come with larger batteries and also improved battery life.

Apple are expected to launch the 2021 iPhone 13 range some time in September, the new iPhones will come with iOS 15 which is expected to launch in September for existing devices,

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

