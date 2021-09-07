iPhone 13 to use new MagSafe charger

The iPhone 13 range is coming some time this month and now we have more details on the handsets, they will apparently use a new MagSafe charger.

Dave Zatz has spotted a new MagSafe charger for the iPhone that just appeared at the FCC, you can see more details in the tweet below.

New Apple MagSafe charger just went thru the FCC. Wonder what’s new. Wouldn’t it be cool if the new Airpods magnetically attached, too… pic.twitter.com/xdz1ORhuhe — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) September 6, 2021

The charger listed at the FCC is model number A2548, the current MagSafe charger comes with the model number A2140, this was submitted to the FCC in August.

The device was tested at the FCC with a range of iPhones, this includes some yet to be announced models which are probably the new iPhone 13 handsets.

There will be 4 new iPhones this year, all will come with the new Apple A15 Bionic, they will also feature a smaller notch than the iPhone 12. The handsets will get larger batteries and also updated cameras and we are expecting Apple to offer more storage than previous years.

We are hoping that Apple will announced their new iPhones some time next week, as soon as we get some details on their press event, we will let you know.

Source Dave Zatz, 9 to 5 Mac

