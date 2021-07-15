iPhone 13 smartphones to come with WiFi-6E

We have already heard a number of rumors about the upgrades coming to the iPhone with this years iPhone 13 and now we have some more details.

According to a recent report one of the upgrades for this years iPhones will be improved WiFi with WiFi-6E.

The news comes in a report from Digitimes who have revealed that this new WiFi will be used in this years iPhones and it is expected to become the standard.

Apple is set to incorporate Wi-Fi 6E technology into its new iPhones for this year, and the technology is expected to become a standard feature of both iOS and Android smartphones in 2022, the sources said.

We are expecting four models of the iPhone 13, the standard and Mini models and also the Pro and Pro Max models. All four handsets will come with a tweaked design over the iPhone 12 and they will also get a range of hardware upgrades.

This will include the new Apple A15 Bionic processor and auto focus for the ultra wide camera on the handsets. The Pro models are also expected to come with LiDAR. Apple’s new iPhone line up is expected to be made official some time in September and the handsets will come with iOS 15.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

Image Credit: Sonny Dickson

