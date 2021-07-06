iPhone 13 Pro Max camera size increase revealed by iPhone case

We have already seen the design of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max handsets from some photos of dummy units.

There will be a number of changes to the cameras on the handsets, although it looks like the camera bump will be bigger on this years devices.

The photo above shows a case for the new iPhone, it was posted on Weibo and inside the case is the current iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As we can see from the photos there is a significant difference in the hole for the cameras on the back of the case. The new camera bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be both wider and also longer than the one on the iPhone 12.

We have also heard previously that all of this years iPhone 13 handsets will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 range, this is to accommodate the updated cameras.

The cameras are getting some major upgrades on this years iPhones, we heard previously that the ultrawide camera on the device would be coming with auto focus, the current camera on the iPhone 12 is fixed focus.

We are expecting the four new models in the iPhone 13 range to launch some time in September, as soon as we get some more details on the handsets we will let you know.

Put the iPhone 12 Pro Max into the iPhone 13 Pro Max mobile phone protective case. via https://t.co/LuywvxgBVr pic.twitter.com/vDAU8orHvO — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) July 6, 2021

Source Weibo, Duan Rui, MacRumors

