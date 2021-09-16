iPhone 13 Pro gets benchmarked

The new iPhone 13 range were made official earlier this week and now the iPhone 13 Pro has been benchmarked, the handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks.

The device as listed on Geekbench with the model number iPhone14,2 and the listing has revealed a significant improvement in GPU performance over the iPhone 12 Pro.

The new iPhone 13 scored a Metal score of 14216, this has increased some 55% over the Metal scor of 9123 of the iPhone 12 Pro

apple’s new iPhone 13 line up is powered by the new Apple A15 Bionic processor, this is Apple’s most powerful processor to date and it comes with a 5 core GPU. This 5 core GPU is only for the Pro and Pro Max models, the standard iPhone 13 and 13 Mini have a 4 core GPU.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 range of smartphones will be available to pre-order from tomorrow and they will go on sale on the 24th of September.

These new iPhones only come with minor design changes over the iPhone 12, as well as the new processor and more powerful GPU, they also get some new cameras and more.

Apple’s 2021 iPhone range is expected to be popular and it will be interesting to see if this years models will be as popular as the iPhone 12. Pre-orders for the handsets will start tomorrow at 5.00 AM Pacific Time.

Source MacRumors

