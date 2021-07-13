iPhone 13 design shown off on video

We have already seen photos of dummy units of the new iPhone 13 and now we get to see the design of the new iPhones compared to the iPhone 12.

The video below gives us a look at the design of this years new iPhones, there will apparent;ly be 4 models in the range, two standard models and two Pro models. There are a number of minor design changes coming to the handsets over the iPhone 12.

As we can see from the video there new iPhones are slightly different to the current range, specifically the camera setup on the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini models. There is also a smaller notch on the handsets compared to the iPhone 12, it looks like we will have to wait another year for the notch to be removed.

Inside the devices is where the major changes are coming, the handsets will feature a new Apple A15 bionic processor and we are also expecting more RAM than last years models

The batteries on all models will also be larger, combined with the new more efficient processor we can expect improved battery life.

The cameras will also be getting major updates on this years iPhones, we recently heard that the Pro modes will come with LiDAR. The ultra wide camera on this years iPhone will come with auto focus as opposed to fixed focus on the current handsets.

Apple are expected to launch their new iPhone handsets in September along with the Apple Watch 7 and iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. A soon as we have some details on a specific launch date we will let you know.

source & Image Credit: MacRumors

