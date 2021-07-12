iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max to come with LiDAR

There have been rumors that all models of the iPhone 13 will come with LiDAR, it would appear that this feature will be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will not get LiDAR and it looks like we will have to wait until the iPhone 14 for all four handsets to get the feature.

We had previous heard rumors about LiDAR coming to all models if this years iPhone, according to Dylan on Twitter it is only the Pro models that are getting it.

LiDAR will only be coming to the pro iPhone models. Earlier this year it seemed Apple wanted to release all iPhone 13/12S models with LiDAR but due to one reason or another, it won’t be happening this year. — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 11, 2021

Apple are expected to launch their new iPhones some time in September, the handsets are expected to get various upgrades over the current range. This will include a new processor and also some more updates to the cameras.

We heard previously that the ultrawide camera on the device would be coming with auto focus, the current camera on the iPhone 12 is fixed focus. We can also expect a smaller notch on the front of the iPhone and various other updates.

Source Dylan, iMore

Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals