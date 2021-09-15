iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro promo videos released

Apple revealed their new iPhone line up yesterday, there are four models in the range the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

First up is the promo video for the new iPhone 13 handsets, these devices come with the new Apple A15 Bionic processor and dual rear cameras. Prices for this handset start at $699 for the Mini version and $799 for the standard model.

Next up is the 13 Proa nd Pro Max handsets, these devices also come with the Apple A15 Bionic processor and they have three cameras on the back.

“iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The new pro camera system offers even more pro photography capabilities like improved telephoto zoom, macro photography, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video. The Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is our best display ever; it intelligently responds to the content on your screen, offers fantastic graphics performance, and is perfect for any viewing experience.”

Pricing for the Pro models starts at $999 for the standard model and $1099 for the Max model, all four devices will be available to pre-order this Friday and they will go on sale on the 24th of September.

Source Apple

