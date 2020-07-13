iPhone 12 to have 4GB , iPhone 12 Pro 6GB of RAM

It looks like we have some more information on the specifications of this years iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 12 will apparently come with 4GB of RAM and the iPhone 12 Pro 6GB of RAM, the news comes from leaker @L0vetodream who have revealed how much RAM the handsets will feature.

There will be four models of this years iPhone, a 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1 and 6.7 inch 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

Alkl four handsets will come with the new Apple A14 Bionic processor and iOS 14 and were are expecting a number of upgrades on the cameras. The Pro models are also expected to come with a built in LiDAR scanner.

The design of this years handsets is changing, it will be less rounded and more like the design of the current iPad Pro.

Apple are expected to launch their new iPhone 12 range of smartphones some time in September or October, as soon as we get some more information about their launch date, we will let you know.

Source @L0vetodream, MacRumors

Image Credit: Sonny Dickson / Twitter

