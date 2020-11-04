iPhone 12 Mini will support 12W MagSafe charging

Apple’s new iPhone 12 Mini will go up for pre-order this Friday and it will launch the following Friday, the device will work with Apple’s new MagSafe wireless charger.

The MagSafe Charger for the iPhone is designed to charge at up to 15W and it does this on the other iPhone 12 models, it looks like the iPhone 12 Mini will only support up to 12W charging with the device.

This was recently discovered in some support documents for the new iPhone 12 Mini, the other models all support up to the 15W charging, this includes the iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

It is not clear as yet why there is a difference in the MagSafe charging on this model when compared to the other models.

Apple will start to take pre-orders on the new 12 Mini this Friday the 6th of November and it will go on sale on the 13th of November.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals