New Apple MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12 shown off on video

When Apple announced their new iPhone 12, they also announced a new MagSafe Charger for the handset which connects to the iPhone using magnets.

The device works in a similar way to the original MacBook MagSafe charger that Apple no longer offers on their MacBooks.

The video below gives us a look at this new iPhone MagSafe Charger, it is used with an iPhone 11 in the video, it is designed to work with the iPhone 12, which has additional magnets inside.

Apple’s MagSafe wireless charger is not available to buy for the iPhone 12 range of handsets and it retails for $39, Apple’s new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will go on sale this Friday. The iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max will go on sale in November with pre-orders starting on the 6th of November.

