iPhone 12 Mini gets taken apart by iFixit

The latest iFixit teardown features Apple’s latest smartphone, the new iPhone 12 Mini which launched at the end of last week.

The iPhone 12 Mini is Apple’s smallest smartphone in their iPhone 12 range, the handset is equipped with a 5.4 inch display.

The handset comes with the new Apple A14 Bionic processor and it also features a choice of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of built in storage.

When iFixit takes a device apart they give it a score between 1 to 10 on how easy the device is to repair, 1 means it is very hard to repair and 10 means very easy. The new Mini iPhone 12 handset scored 6 lout of 10, you can see more details over at iFixit at the link below.

Source iFixit

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals