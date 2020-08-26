iPhone 12 may feature 120Hz display after all (Video)

Yesterday we heard a rumor that the iPhone 12 would come with a 60Hz display and not a 120Hz display. there was a rumor that Apple were have some issues with parts for the display.

According to a recent video from Jon Prosser, the new iPhone 12 will come with a 120Hz display, he has shared some screenshots from a production validation test model of the iPhone 12.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video it looks like the iPhone 12 will feature a 120Hz display after all. There are also details about the rumored LiDAR camera that we heard about.

It is not clear as yet on what devices will come with the LiDAR camera, this could be just for the 6.1 and 6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro max handsets.

The 5.4 and 6.1 inch versions of the iPhone 12 may have different cameras to the Pro models. Apple are expected to launch their new iPhones in October, although the Pro models may not go on sale until November.

Source Front Page Tech, MacRumors

