Apple’s iPhone 12 may have a 60Hz display

Many of the latest smartphones comes with a 120Hz display, Apple’s new iPhone 12 was also expected to feature a 120Hz display. According to a recent report the handset may actually ship with a 60Hz display.

According to Ross Young Apple can get the 120Hz display panels for the iPhone but not the 120HZ driver ICs, so they may either have to use a different 60Hz display or come up with another solution.

Hearing that Apple can get 120Hz Pro panels, but not 120Hz driver ICs. So they will either have to come up with a fix which will be difficult, wait for 120Hz driver ICs and delay the launch possibly significantly or launch with 60Hz. We are hearing they will launch with 60Hz. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 24, 2020

It is not clear as yet on whether this delay would delay the launch of the handset further than the rumored October release date. Apple normally launches its iPhones in September, but this years handset is expected to launch in October due to COVID-19. We were expecting to see the iPhone 12 in October and the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max in November.

The display issue could delay the launch of the new iPhones beyond October, which could be why Apple would consider switching to a 60Hz display. As soon as we get some details on the exact launch date, we will let you guys know.

Source Ross Young, MacRumors

Image Credit: Sonny Dickson / Twitter

