iPhone 12 handsets to support new short range 802.11ay WiFi

Although the new iPhone 12 range of handsets are not expected to launch until September, we have heard a number of rumors about these new handsets.

And now we have some more information about Apple’s next generation smartphones, the new handsets will apparently support a new short range WiFi standard called 802.11ay, this apparently a follow up to the IEEE 802.11ad WiFi.

The news comes in a report from Mac Otakara who have said that Apple will support this new standard which is in draft phase at the moment. This new WiFi is apparently designed for ‘ultra short range’ so Apple could use it for things like AirDrop.

We are expecting to see a total of four new high end iPhones from Apple later this year, there will be two iPhone 12 handsets, one with 5.4 inch display the other with a 6.1 inch display. There will also be two Pro versions of the handsets, one with a 6.1 inch display and the other with a 6.7 inch display.

All four of the new iPhones will be 5G handsets and all will be powered by a new Apple A14 mobile processor, there will be a number of design changes to the handsets over the current range. We are expecting Apple to either use a much smaller notch for the handsets or remove it all together.

The new iPhone 12 range of smartphones are expecting to land some time in September and they will come with iOS 14, these will be Apple’s first 5G smartphones.

Source Mac Otakara, MacRumors

Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

