Apple is designing the antenna for the 5G iPhone 12 in house

Apple’s first 5G smartphones are coming this year, the iPhone 12 and they will feature a 5G modem from Qualcomm.

According to a recent report, Apple is designing the antenna module for their 5G iPhone 12 in house, this is because they are not happy with the one Qualcomm offered, the QTM525 5G millimeter wave antenna module.

Apple were not happy with the design of the antenna and how it would fit into the design of this years iPhone 12. Apple has exacting deign standards for its devices, so we can see why the company would want to use their own design for the antenna.

Apple has used its own antenna’s in it devices for some time, although there have been issues with some of these, the iPhone 4 caused issues with calls when held in a certain way. Apple ended up giving people a free case to solve the issue.

The iPhone 12 is expected some time in September, although there are rumors that the coronavirus may delay production.

We are expecting to see four new iPhones in September, one with a 5.4 inch display and another with a 6.1 inch display on the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro will come with a 6.1 inch and a 6.7 inch display, all four devices will share similar specifications and all four will be 5G.

Source Fast Company, MacRumors

Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals