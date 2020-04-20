iPhone 12 design features leaked

We have heard lots of rumors about the new iPhone 12 range of handsets, some have suggested that the handsets would have a smaller notch than the iPhone 11, others that it would have no notch at all.

Now some leaked schematics for the new iPhones have been posted online bu Jon Prosser and they show Apple’s 2020 flagship with a notch, the notch is smaller than the one on the current iPhone.

As we can see from the photos the notch on the handset is slimmer than the one used on the current iPhones, the speaker has been moved up into the bezel of the handset.

We are expecting four more iPhones from Apple this year, two standard models with a 5.4 and 6.1 inch display and two Pro models with a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch display. The handset are also expected to get updated cameras and will probably come with a LiDAR sensor like the new iPad Pro. The device is expected to take design inspiration from the iPad Pro.

The devices will come with a new Apple A14 Bionic mobile processor and iOS 14, we are also expecting more RAM than the current handsets, probably 6GB as the iPhone 11 handsets only come with 4GB of RAM.

Source Jon Prosser, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals