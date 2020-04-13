iPhone 12 Pro to take design inspiration from iPad Pro

There will be four new high end iPhones later this year, two iPhone 12 models and two iPhone 12 Pro models. All of this years iPhone 12 range of smartphones will come with 5G, these will be Apple’s first 5G handsets.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new iPhone 12 Pro will take its design inspiration from the iPad Pro.

The two new Pro models will come with flat stainless steel edges like the iPad Pro, instead of the curved design on the iPhone 11 Pro range.

We have heard previously that the 12 Pro models will have two display sizes, a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch display, the iPhone 12 models will come with a 5.4 and 6.1 inch display.

All four handsets will come with the new Apple A14 Bionic processor and will feature Apple’s iOS 14 operating system, the handsets will also come with some new cameras and the top models will probably come with 6GB of RAM like the iPad Pro.

Apple recently introduced a LiDAR scanner with the camera setup on the new iPad Pro, this is expected to be introduced into the new 12 Pro smartphones.

We have also heard rumors about a new Apple HomePod, according to Bloomberg the smaller HomePod is coming later this year along with the new iPhone 12 range. We are expecting the iPhone 12 handsets to launch some time in September.

